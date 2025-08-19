Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukrainian settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, the Kremlin press service said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the Russian-U.S. summit in Alaska during the phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the statement reads.

The sides discussed the latest developments around Ukraine. The Russian leader lauded Turkey's assistance in the negotiations conducted by representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Certain current items on the bilateral agenda, including further development of trade and investments, were also touched upon. It was agreed to continue personal contacts, the presidential press service said.