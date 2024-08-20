Rosatom aims for 2026 launch of Akkuyu NPP

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, confirms it remains on track to commission Turkey's first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu NPP, in 2026, despite a construction delay of several months.

CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that while the timeline has "shifted to the right by 3-4 months," the company has not abandoned its plans to commission the plant next year.

"We have not abandoned our plans for the next year regarding commissioning for commercial operation," Alexey Likhachev said.

The construction site, located in the Mersin province, will feature four power units. The project has faced significant headwinds, primarily due to supply chain issues.

Major delays were attributed to Siemens, which failed to deliver critical equipment on schedule. This prompted Rosatom to find alternative suppliers from other countries to source the necessary components.