Pashinyan to visit China

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit China in a few days, the Chinese Ambassador to Yerevan Li Xinwei announced on August 25.

According to the ambassador, the Armenian Prime Minister will participate in the SCO summit during his trip.

In addition to this, Pashinyan will attend a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan.

Let us remind you that the SCO summit will be held in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, while the military parade is scheduled for September 3.