6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sindirgi district in Türkiye's western Balikesir province late Monday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake took place at 10.48 pm local time (19:48GMT), AFAD said.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.99 km and was felt across the Marmara and Aegean regions, including Istanbul and Izmir.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there were no casualties, adding there were only two minor cases caused by panic.

According to him, crews were working to restore electricity after power outages in the area.

Three unused buildings and a two-story shop that were damaged in an earlier earthquake collapsed, Yerlikaya said, stressing that no one was living in the buildings.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his well wishes to those affected by the earthquake. He said AFAD and other agencies are conducting field inspections and closely monitoring the situation.