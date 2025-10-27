Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas violating ceasefire, Israel says
© Photo: White House

Israel determined that Hamas returned the remains of an Israeli soldier instead of the body of a deceased hostage. Netanyahu is preparing a response to the agreement violation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that Hamas is violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the agreement, Hamas is currently transferring the bodies of hostages to Israel. Another body was handed over yesterday, but Israel determined that it is not related to the hostages.

Israel considers the incident a "clear violation of the agreement" and is preparing a response. In total, Israel is waiting for 28 bodies to be returned from Hamas. So far, 15 bodies have been handed over.

