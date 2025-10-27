Number of flights from Mineralnye Vody to Istanbul, Yerevan to increase

Additional flights to the capitals of Türkiye and Armenia are expected to launch from Mineralnye Vody Airport in 2026.

Next year, the number of flights to Istanbul and Yerevan from Mineralnye Vody is planned to increase, Roman Chuev, Deputy Head of Novaport Holding said.

"We have certain potential to increase the frequency of flights to Istanbul and Yerevan from Mineralnye Vody. Currently, flights operate daily, but we intend to increase their number,”

– Roman Chuev said.

According to Chuev, the number of daily flights is planned to increase. The launch of new international routes from Vladikavkaz is also being considered.