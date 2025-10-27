Trump to meet with Central Asian leaders

Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of 5 Central Asian countries. The meeting will take place on November 6.

US President Donald Trump will meet with the heads of 5 Central Asian states. The talks will take place in Washington, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters sources, Trump will hold talks with the leaders of the Central Asian countries on November 6. The presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are expected to attend. The agenda for the discussions is currently unknown.

An upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Washington was announced today. The meeting is scheduled for next week.