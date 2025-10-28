Construction of road to Anaklia port to begin in Georgia next year

According to Revaz Sokhadze, Georgia's Minister of Infrastructure, construction of a highway providing access to Anaklia's deep-water port on Georgia's Black Sea coast.

The ministry is collaborating closely with Georgian Railways to synchronize transportation infrastructure completion with the port's operational timeline.

"So that the road and transport infrastructure are ready for the port's planned commissioning",

Revaz Sokhadze said.

The government has previously allocated budgetary funding for the highway project and mandated Georgian Railways to construct the connecting rail line.