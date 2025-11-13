3,000 Rosatom specialists to participate in Uzbek NPP construction

JSC Atomstroyexport Vice President Pavel Bezrukov announced that around 13,000 personnel will be involved in constructing Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant, according to TASS.

"To put this in perspective, at peak, we will have about 13,000 workers on site, including about 3,000 Russian specialists, with the rest comprising Uzbek employees and workers",

Pavel Bezrukov said.

Rosatom is building a six-reactor nuclear plant in Jizzakh Region, where site preparation and foundation excavation began in early October.