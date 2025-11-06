6th Islamic Solidarity Games kick off in Riyadh

The opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was held yesterday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, will continue until November 21, with participation of athletes from 57 Islamic countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, competing for medals in 23 sports disciplines. Azerbaijan is represented by 174 athletes in 20 sports.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on November 21.