Algeria beats Jordan, France defeats Iraq at World Cup

Algeria beat Jordan 2-1 in a Group J match in Santa Clara, California, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The two Algerian goals were scored by Nadhir Benbouali in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri in the 82nd minute even as Jordan scored first in the 36th minute with an attack by Nizar Al-Rashdan.

Jordan, World Cup debutants, lost their chances to reach the knockout rounds. Algeria will play Austria on June 28 as Jordan will take on Argentina in their final group game.

The French national team beat Iraq 3:0 in a second-round group-stage match and secured a place in the FIFA World Cup playoffs. The game took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

French national team players Kylian Mbappe (14th and 54th minutes) and Ousmane Dembele (66th) scored for the winners.

Officials halted the match after the first half due to weather conditions. The teams resumed play two hours later. Tournament matches in the United States operate under strict safety protocols: if lightning is detected within 13 kilometers of the stadium, play stops immediately and players head to the locker rooms. A 30-minute countdown then begins, and resets with each new lightning strike.

In the final group-stage round on June 26, France will face Norway, and Iraq will meet Senegal. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. GMT.