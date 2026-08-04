Azerbaijan to never allow its territory to be used for attacks - Hajiyev

Azerbaijan will never allow its territory to be used for attacks against other states, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Milliyet on Tuesday.

He first underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a brotherly nation for Azerbaijan.

"First, the liberation and sovereignty of our territories are fundamental principles for us. Second, Azerbaijan will never allow its territory to be used for intervention against a neighboring country," Hajiyev said.

The statement came in the context of discussions on regional stability and Baku's relations with its neighbouring states.