Georgia to deepen relations with Central Asian countries - Kobakhidze

Georgia is committed to strengthening relations with Central Asian countries, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said, describing it as a key foreign policy priority.

"Georgia connects seven countries with the Black Sea and, consequently, with the Western world. Therefore, our relations with the countries of Central Asia are of particular importance for developing connectivity. In the future, the government will do everything possible to further deepen both political and trade and economic relations with Central Asia",

Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili made similar remarks, stressing the importance of ties with Central Asian nations