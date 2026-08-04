Strait of Hormuz demining may involve European states

Iran is considering allowing European nations to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz, a potential climbdown that could form part of a deal to normalize shipping in the waterway and ease peace negotiations with the United States, Bloomberg reported.

In public, Iran has repeatedly said it won’t allow foreign countries to join demining efforts in the critical transit point for oil and liquefied natural gas. But in private meetings in recent weeks Tehran has softened that stance, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

The move would give the shipping and insurance industries some much-needed third-party assurance that the strait is safe after more than five months of military conflict, and could help to boost broader diplomatic efforts to end the war.