Ankara: Israeli strikes on Syria violate its sovereignty

Israeli strikes on the settlement of Beit Jinn in the Syrian Governorate of Damascus constitute a breach of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said.

According to him, Israel has once again shown that the goal of its actions is to undermine Syria.

"Although Syria poses no threat to Israel, it continues launching military strikes, violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and undermining civilian and regional stability," Keceli said.

The diplomat stressed that "Israeli attacks, which are aimed at obstructing efforts by the Syrian government and people to restore the country’s security and prosperity, must stop immediately."

"This responsibility lies with all responsible members of the international community," Keceli said.

Earlier, Syria TV reported that the Israeli military had carried out air and artillery strikes on the settlement of Beit Jinn, killing at least 13 people and leaving at least 25, including women and children, injured.