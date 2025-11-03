Ankara slams 'biased' Brussels' report

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry rejected the European Commission’s 2025 Türkiye Report, denouncing its claims on the judiciary, fundamental rights and domestic politics as “biased, prejudiced and baseless.”

“We reject the biased, prejudiced and groundless allegations in the report regarding the judiciary, fundamental rights and internal political developments,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, these remarks are "incompatible with efforts to establish a positive agenda between Türkiye and the EU and contradict the long-term interests of both sides.”

The statement said that despite “unfair political obstacles” in the accession process, the report’s acknowledgment of Türkiye’s high level of alignment with EU market standards and its sound macroeconomic policies reflects Ankara’s continued commitment to its strategic goal of EU membership.

The ministry also criticized the report for “echoing the unfounded, illegal and maximalist positions” of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration while ignoring the legitimate concerns of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).