Armenia and US to implement "Trump Route" agreement

Armenia and the USA will establish a special working group to implement the "Trump Route", which will connect Azerbaijan through southern Armenia, US Deputy Secretary of State Alison Hooker announced during her meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The discussions focused on agreements reached during August negotiations at the White House between Armenian, Azerbaijani, and US leaders.

Hooker emphasized the strategic significance of the South Caucasus as a vital trade and transportation corridor.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter will lead the joint working group overseeing the project's development.