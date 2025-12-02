Armenia discloses archive of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict negotiation documents

The Armenian government has released a number of documents related to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict negotiations, including those conducted by previous administrations.
Several publicly available pre-2020 documents that are directly related to the previously classified documents have also been published.
The 13 published documents include:
- the OSCE Minsk Group proposals (2016, 2019),
- statements by Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan as a Prime Ministerial candidate in the National Assembly,
- the Krakow document,
- Sargsyan’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
- the OSCE Minsk Group 2016 proposals,
- Russia's package proposals,
- the Kazan document,
- the Madrid Principles,
- the Meghri and Karabakh exchange option,
- the comprehensive proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group,
- the OSCE Chairman-in-Office’s statement at the Lisbon Summit,
- the declaration of the 1994 Budapest Summit,
- the UN Security Council resolutions.