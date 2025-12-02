Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia discloses archive of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict negotiation documents

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian government has released a number of documents related to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict negotiations, including those conducted by previous administrations. 

Several publicly available pre-2020 documents that are directly related to the previously classified documents have also been published. 

The 13 published documents include:

  • the OSCE Minsk Group proposals (2016, 2019),
  • statements by Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan as a Prime Ministerial candidate in the National Assembly,
  • the Krakow document,
  • Sargsyan’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
  • the OSCE Minsk Group 2016 proposals,
  • Russia's package proposals,
  • the Kazan document,
  • the Madrid Principles,
  • the Meghri and Karabakh exchange option,
  • the comprehensive proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group,
  • the OSCE Chairman-in-Office’s statement at the Lisbon Summit,
  • the declaration of the 1994 Budapest Summit,
  • the UN Security Council resolutions.
