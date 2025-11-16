Armenia hosts Marco Rubio's 'right hand'

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker has arrived in Armenia, the U.S. Embassy announced on Monday.

The purpose of the visit is to advance the partnership between Yerevan and Washington. The details of implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will also be discussed, as well as issues related to Yerevan-Ankara relations.

"Ambassador Kvien welcomed Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker to Yerevan to advance President of the United States’ vision for regional peace and prosperity in the region," the statement reads.

Hooker will meet with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Vice Speaker of Parliament, Special Envoy for Normalization with Türkiye, Ruben Rubinyan.