Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs hold talks in Istanbul

The parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia held talks in Istanbul, Türkiye, the Azerbaijani parliamentary press service reported.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 23rd Autumn Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA).

The meeting was held as part of the agreement reached during the discussions between the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary speakers in Geneva on October 21, 2025.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the positive contribution of the Washington Summit, the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the future steps aimed at cementing peace, also underscoring the role of the parliaments of both countries in advancing this process.

The sides also stressed the significance of holding the constructive dialogue between the two countries’ parliamentarians within international organizations.