Armenian NPP maintenance completed ahead of schedule

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant has fully restored capacity following a scheduled mid-life maintenance of its turbine units, the plant's press service said.

The repairs were highly efficient, thus allowing completion three days ahead of schedule.

"The unit is currently operating at 100% of its 440 MW thermal capacity, providing stable and uninterrupted generation," the statement reads.

The ANPP is one of the country's main sources of electricity. The plant operates a single unit with a first-generation VVER-440 reactor, with TVEL, the fuel division of Rosatom state corporation, supplying the fuel.