Astrakhan and Iraq develop new route to Middle East

Astrakhan officials participated in a meeting with Iraqi transport authorities during the "INSTC North-South: New Horizons" forum.

Both parties confirmed their readiness to develop cooperation for launching a new Russian export route to the Middle East. According to Mikhail Kabakov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade for the Astrakhan Region, the region aims to expand the geography of Russian export routes.

"Beyond Iraq, a large number of Middle Eastern countries are open for expanded trade. As we have seen, the Iraqi side is interested in direct trade with the Russian Federation",

Mikhail Kabakov said.

Iraqi officials from the Ministry of Transport announced their country's intention to formally join the International North-South Transport Corridor.