Azerbaijan marking Constitution Day

Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating the Constitution Day. The first constitution of the independent Azerbaijan was adopted on November 12, 1995.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social network accounts on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 12.

"November 12 is Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the post reads.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official social media page.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Constitution Day.