BP starts offshore work at Shah Deniz field

Construction has begun on the offshore section of the $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression project at the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field, according to bp Azerbaijan.

The installation of four tubular piles, which will form the foundation of the platform’s support block, has been successfully completed as part of the project. Over the past few weeks, the piles were safely transported offshore and installed using the underwater construction vessel. These piles are the largest-diameter tubular pile ever installed by bp in the Caspian Sea.

"The completion of this phase paves the way for the installation of the platform support block, scheduled for the first half of 2028," the statemnet reads.

The project is currently in its next phase, the compression facility project. This $2.9 billion project aims to increase production from the field’s low-pressure gas reserves and is expected to yield an additional 50 billion cubic meters of gas.