An oil tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz on November 28, the Iranian military said in an announcement, noting the vessel was attempting to cross an area declared restricted by Iran.

Following the incident, two other vessels were forced to change course.

"This evening, three oil tankers entered a restricted zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems switched off. As a result, one of the tankers struck a mine and caught fire",

Iranian military reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it continues to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.