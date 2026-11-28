Russia will once again be the primary source of tourists to Armenia this year, with two out of every five visitors being Russian citizens, according to the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

In the first ten months of the year, Armenia welcomed 2 million visitors, 820,000 of whom (41%) were Russian citizens.

"Russia remains the primary tourism market for Armenia in terms of the number of visits, holding the top spot and accounting for approximately 40% of all tourist visits to the country",

Tourism Committee of Armenia reported.

According to the committee, the flow of visitors from Russia has remained exceptionally high since 2022, when European resorts became increasingly difficult for Russians to access. To date, 2023 remains a record year for the Armenian tourism market, with 1.1 million Russian citizens visiting the country.

Yerevan is the primary destination for Russian tourists in Armenia, with cultural-historical tourism, culinary tourism and shopping serving as the main activities.

According to RIA Novosti, a significant portion of Russian tourists in Armenia are ethnic Armenians visiting relatives.