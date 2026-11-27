Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is ready to share the premiership on a rotating basis with his main political rival, Gadi Eizenkot, if the latter agrees to form a government through a coalition between the opposition and Likud, the party that governed during the previous Knesset.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today put forward an initiative to resolve the government crisis that emerged in the Jewish State following the parliamentary elections: since none of the main political forces has managed to form a government of its own, Netanyahu is willing to join forces with the opposing camp for this purpose.

Such a coalition between rival political forces would mean that Israel would have not one permanent prime minister but two, taking turns in office. The incumbent prime minister stressed that he is ready to give Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the opposition party Yashar!, the opportunity to become Israel’s prime minister first.