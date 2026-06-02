Baku, Moscow and Tehran simplify freight transport paperwork

Baku has reached agreement with Moscow and Tehran on easing registration procedures for freight shipments, introducing an electronic permit system (e-Permit).

Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with Russia and Iran to implement an electronic permit (e-permit) system, which will speed up and simplify procedures in international freight transportation, director of the Freight Transportation Department of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Subhan Abilov said.

“The e-permit system allows for the exchange of hundreds of thousands of documents issued to carriers and drivers for international freight transport. An agreement on implementing the e-permit system has already been reached with Russia and Iran, which are among our largest shipping destinations” Abilov said.

He added that Azerbaijan has the opportunity to participate in international freight transportation in 52 countries, from Mongolia and China to the United Kingdom.