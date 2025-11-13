Budapest to file appeal against Brussels over plans to ban Russian gas - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to appeal to the European Court of Justice over the European Union's plans to phase out gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027.

"We do not support this obviously illegal decision counter to European values and taken by Brussels to circumvent national authorities that do not agree," Orban said.

Hungary could take legal action against the EU over its intention to frame the ban on Russian gas as a trade measure rather than a sanctions measure, Euractiv reported.

Budapest previously vetoed European sanctions initiatives against the Russian energy sector.

Earlier, the U.S. has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions for buying Russian oil and gas.