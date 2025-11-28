CIS countries to launch joint film festival

A CIS film festival is planned to be launched soon. It will be held in Minsk, Tashkent, Moscow, and other cities.

Cultural cooperation among CIS countries could reach a new level: the idea of ​​creating a joint film festival is being discussed. Tahir Ikhanov, head of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States, spoke about the new project.

"In general, I can say that various international film events are held in CIS member countries, and these events stimulate the development of the film industry,”

– Tahir Ikhanov said.