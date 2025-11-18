Car ramming, stabbing attack in West Bank kills one

One man was killed and three other people were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military and ambulance service said, in what Israeli authorities described as a terror attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place between Bethlehem and Hebron at a traffic junction at the entrance to a cluster of Israeli settlements known as the Etzion bloc.

The Israeli military said two attackers were also killed by soldiers. It said explosive materials were found in the vehicle used by the attackers, which were being neutralised by bomb disposal specialists.

The Israeli ambulance service said a 30-year-old man died of a stab wound. A woman was in serious condition, while a man and boy were in moderate condition.