Child dies in fire in Nazran district

A criminal case has been initiated in Ingushetia following a fire that killed a small child. The tragedy occurred in the village of Ekazhevo.

A criminal case was initiated as a result of the child's death in a fire in a private home in the Nazranovsky district, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic informs.

”Investigators have initiated a criminal case into the death of a young child as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code (causing death by negligence),”

– the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic reported.

