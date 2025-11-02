Direct flights connect Astana and Belgrade

Kazakh Airline SCAT began operating flights on the Astana-Belgrade-Astana route in early November, with expectations that the new international route to be popular.

"Astana-Belgrade-Astana flights will be operated twice a week (Monday and Thursday) on modern Boeing 737 aircraft",

Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

Flight time on this route takes 5 hours 40 minutes. During the first, 92 passengers went to Serbia.

"The opening of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade is an important step in strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Serbia. The new route will open up more opportunities for business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between our peoples",

Vice Minister Talgat Lastayev said.

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia reached an agreement to launch flights between Astana and Belgrade last November.