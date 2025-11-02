Discussions on post-war Palestinian Authority structure held in Cairo

Palestinian political factions are holding closed-door discussions that could see Hamas play a role in shaping a postwar administration in Gaza, The Washington Post reported.

The eight Palestinian factions and armed groups involved in the discussions, including most notably the Fatah party and Hamas, are working to reach a consensus over key elements of an interim administration in Cairo, according to Palestinian and other Arab officials and individuals involved in the talks.

In particular, the parties are wrestling over who should head a proposed technocratic committee to run Gaza and whether this de facto cabinet should operate under the aegis of the Palestinian Authority, if the current ceasefire holds.

The Palestinian administrative body, if formed, could work alongside or potentially supplant the international “Board of Peace” envisioned in Donald Trump’s plan and handle policing inside Gaza instead of foreign troops now being considered for that role, said Palestinian and Arab officials and other individuals involved in the talks.

Separate discussions are being held over the possible composition of a multinational stabilization force.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the aim is to set up an administrative committee consisting entirely of technocrats from Gaza.

“The main objective is to empower the Palestinians, including the Palestinian Authority, to be able to run Gaza as an integral part of the West Bank and as a step for the realization of the Palestinian state,” Abdelatty said.

The exact mandate of the international Board of Peace, including its relationship with the Palestinian committee, should be decided by the U.N. Security Council, Abdelatty said. But Egypt and Palestinian factions are adamant that civilian affairs in Gaza should be managed by Palestinians.