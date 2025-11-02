Drinking water in Tehran could run dry in two weeks

The main source of drinking water for residents of Iran's capital Tehran is at risk of running dry within two weeks due to a historic drought plaguing the country.

The Amir Kabir Dam, one of five that provide drinking water for Tehran, “holds just 14 million cubic metres of water, which is 8% of its capacity”, director of the capital’s water company Behzad Parsa said.

At that level, it can only continue to supply Tehran with water “for two weeks,” IRNA reported.

A year ago, the Amir Kabir dam held back 86 million cubic metres of water, but there had been a “100 percent drop in precipitation” in the Tehran region.

According to Iranian media, the population of Tehran consumes around three million cubic metres of water each day.