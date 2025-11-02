Vestnik Kavkaza

Drinking water in Tehran could run dry in two weeks

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The main source of drinking water for residents of Iran's capital Tehran is at risk of running dry within two weeks due to a historic drought plaguing the country.

The Amir Kabir Dam, one of five that provide drinking water for Tehran, “holds just 14 million cubic metres of water, which is 8% of its capacity”, director of the capital’s water company Behzad Parsa said.

At that level, it can only continue to supply Tehran with water “for two weeks,” IRNA reported.

A year ago, the Amir Kabir dam held back 86 million cubic metres of water, but there had been a “100 percent drop in precipitation” in the Tehran region.

According to Iranian media, the population of Tehran consumes around three million cubic metres of water each day.

