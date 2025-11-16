Drought gives way to flooding in Iran

Flooding has occurred in multiple Iranian provinces, with additional areas at risk, according to Iranian media reports.

Video evidence shows minor flooding in Ilam and Kurdistan provinces. The Iranian Meteorological Organization has issued emergency warnings for 6 western provinces, with rainfall expected across 18 of Iran's 31 provinces.

The country has experienced severe drought this year with precipitation 85% below average. Over the weekend, cloud seeding was carried out over Lake Urmia and across the northwest of the country, with heavy rains taking place as a result. However, after a long drought, the soil absorbs water poorly, leading to flooding.