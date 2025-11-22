Erdoğan: Türkiye to host COP31 next November

During the G20 summit in South Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye will host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change next November.

Erdoğan noted that in the current global climate, where reaching consensus is difficult, Australia's decision to voluntarily cede its right to host COP31 to Türkiye following bilateral negotiations is commendable.

The Turkish president stated that the country intends to strengthen its efforts to develop green energy capacity and transition to renewable sources in support of the global climate agenda.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan specified that Türkiye plans to increase its solar and wind power generation by 300% over the next nine years. He added that renewable energy is projected to account for over 60% of Türkiye's electricity generation this year.

The Turkish President also highlighted the national "Zero Waste" project, which is now being promoted globally with the participation of UN agencies.

COP31 is scheduled to be held in Antalya.