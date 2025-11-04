Vestnik Kavkaza

Erdoğan agrees with ECHR's decision to release Demirtaş

© Photo: Turkish President's website

Last year, a Turkish court sentenced Demirtaş to nearly three decades in prison. The ECHR disagreed with this decision and ordered his release.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responded to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling to release Selahattin Demirtaş, co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

He emphasized that the authorities will comply with the court's ruling.

"Whatever the courts decide will be carried out,”

– the Turkish President said.

The ECHR had previously ordered Demirtaş' release. The ruling has already entered into force.

