Finnair aircraft pulls off emergency landing in Baku

The captain of an Airbus A350 flying Finnair’s Bangkok-Helsinki route called in for permission to touch down at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to an emergency situation, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport's press service said.

The cause was a health hiccup that cropped up for one of the passengers mid-flight.

The crew made an immediate operational decision to divert the flight to Baku, and the aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 19:44 local time.

The airport’s medical service promptly provided first aid to the passenger, and the necessary medical procedures regarding the passenger’s condition are currently ongoing.

