First sanatorium in 25 years opens in Sochi

A new sanatorium has opened in Sochi's Khostinsky District, marking the first such facility constructed in the region in a quarter-century.

The complex offers traditional therapies including mineral water treatments, mud therapy, and hydrotherapy alongside modern wellness services such as cryotherapy, mitohacking, and neuronutrition.

Guests can choose among 354 rooms, including specialized "Medical Suites" equipped with infrared saunas and therapeutic devices.

The property features a tropical winter garden with century-old ferns and mineral water pump rooms for guest use.

The sanatorium is open year-round. Prices start at 15,000 rubles, according to RIA Novosti.

