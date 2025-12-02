Vestnik Kavkaza

First winter geomagnetic storm to hit Earth

First winter geomagnetic storm to hit Earth
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Scientists warn that Earthlings will experience a magnetic storm in the very near future, but its intensity will be low.

Today, a geomagnetic storm will erupt on Earth, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences informs.

Scientists have identified the causes of the storm. The first is a coronal hole, which is currently visible in the center of the solar disk. The second is another plasma ejection following the X-level flare that occurred on December 1st. This plasma could impact Earth tonight.

330 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.