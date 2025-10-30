Foreign diplomats shown final phase of Zangezur Corridor construction

Construction of the Zangezur Corridor towards the Azerbaijan-Armenia border is entering its final stage, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced on his social media pages.

"Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!",

Hikmet Hajiyev's post reads.

On Friday, October 31, over 100 senior officials from embassies accredited in Azerbaijan and 12 international organizations visited the Hakari railway station, which will be located on the Hakari River section flowing through the Zangilan region.

The diplomatic delegation was briefed on the ongoing construction of the railway and station.

The visit follows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent appreciation for Azerbaijani transit access enabling Armenian goods imports.