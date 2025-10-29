Four suspects detained in Turkey over data leaks

Four Istanbul municipal employees were detained in Turkey over alleged data leaks.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for four suspects over allegations that personal data from the “Istanbul Senin” platform, including the location information of 4.7 million users, had been transferred abroad to two foreign countries.

Investigators determined that two of the suspects were employed in the Smart Urbanization Department and two others at the Communication Coordination Center.

They are accused of unlawfully processing and exporting user data, as well as maintaining ties with members of the same criminal network targeted in the main corruption case.

Authorities said the probe revealed that within the app’s sub-program “IBB Hanem,” data concerning 11 million citizens’ ballot records were processed and extracted outside the official system.

The information was allegedly found for sale on the dark web, prompting concerns about potential election-related manipulation, Sabah reported.

Earlier this month, prosecutors announced that 15 suspects, including managers from six municipal subsidiaries, had been detained on similar charges.

The investigation focuses on alleged systematic bribery, misuse of public resources, and data breaches that prosecutors claim were coordinated by a network linked to suspended Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.