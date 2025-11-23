Fraud case against former Krasnodar Deputy Mayor filed in court

A criminal case against Vsevolod Netreba, a former Deputy Mayor of Krasnodar, has been submitted to court. He faces charges of attempted fraud, according to court records.

The case will be heard by the Pervomaisky District Court of Krasnodar. The official is accused of attempted fraud on an especially large scale. While Netreba is the only individual named in the case materials so far, no trial date has been set.

Netreba was detained this spring, and investigators conducted searches at his residence.