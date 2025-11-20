G20 summit kicks off in South Africa

For the first time in its modern history, Africa is hosting the G20 summit, which kicks off today in Johannesburg, the South Africa.

"We view this summit as a historic event, confirming the strengthening of the positions of South Africa, Africa, and the Global South in the world," the South African Foreign Ministry said.

The two-day summit will be chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The South African president has invited the heads of state and government of 22 other countries to participate in various meetings and forums in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the summit.

All G20 countries are participating in the summit except for the United States. The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin.

Issues related to reducing the debt burden of countries in the Global South, particularly in Africa, are on the agenda of the first session of the G20 Summit. The two-day summit will include three sessions, all held behind closed doors.