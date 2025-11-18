Vestnik Kavkaza

Gaza reports number of Israeli strike victims

Israel attacked the Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis. 23 people died as a result of the Israeli strike.

23 people were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

According to media reports, Khan Yunis was also attacked. A family of five was killed in the Zeitoun Quarter of Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office noted that the Israeli army attacked Hamas positions in response to earlier shelling of positions in Khan Yunis.

Yesterday, Israeli warplanes attacked southern Lebanon. According to local media, a Palestinian camp was hit, killing 11 people.

