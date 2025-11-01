Georgia no longer interested in EuroNest, Foreign Ministry reports

The Georgian Foreign Minister explained that the EuroNest platform no longer serves the country's national interests. Earlier this week, the country's authorities announced they had decided not to participate in the platform's meeting in Yerevan.

The EuroNest platform has lost its relevance for Georgia, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili informed.

She noted that this platform cannot dictate the direction of Georgia's development.

"EuroNest is not an association of teachers called upon to teach neighboring countries how to conduct domestic policy,”

– Maka Bochorishvili said.