Georgievsk to construct 6-billion-ruble sanatorium complex

Stavropol Economic Development Minister Anton Doronin confirmed the 6-billion-ruble investment for a new sanatorium and balneological complex in Stavropol's Georgievsk.

The facility will accommodate 180 guests simultaneously, featuring a 48-room medical part and approximately 1,000-square-meter aquathermal zone.

The project is planned to be implemented within three years and nine months. The construction involves the concession participation of investors.

The announcement follows ATOR's reported commencement of Caucasian Mineral Waters sanatorium bookings for spring-summer 2026, with Kislovodsk emerging as the most popular destination.