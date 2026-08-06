EAEU countries intend to restore trade growth

Despite challenges, the economies of the EAEU member states maintain their stability and potential for further growth and development, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata.

In this connection, freedom of movement for goods is one of the fundamental principles of Eurasian integration, he said.

The growth of trade turnover in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expected to be 7.3% in 2026, the minister noted.

"Mutual trade continues to remain an important factor of economic growth. Last year, the trade turnover within the EAEU amounted to $95 billion, having decreased 3.5%. In the current year, a recovery in growth and an increase in this indicator of 7.3% to $102 billion is forecast," Bektenov said.

At the end of March, citing the Eurasian Economic Commission, it was reported that the EAEU member states expect the positive dynamics of mutual trade to continue in 2026, with an increase in trade turnover of 6.3% to $101.1 billion from $95.1 billion.