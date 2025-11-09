IAEA inspectors visit Iranian nuclear sites

Inspectors of the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA visited Iranian nuclear sites last week, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said today.

"As long as we are a member of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons), we will abide by our commitments, and just last week, IAEA inspectors visited several nuclear facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The IAEA has carried out about a dozen inspections in Iran since hostilities with Israel in June, but last week highlighted it had not been given access to nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, which were bombed by the U.S.

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said last week that Iran must "seriously improve" cooperation with the UN inspectors to avoid heightening tensions with the West.